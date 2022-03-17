Left Menu

Two new Covid cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, continuing with the downward trend of new infections, officials said.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 66 with six more patients in Leh being cured of the infection, they said.

According to the officials, there was no Covid-related death in the region, which has so far recorded a total of 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

The UT has so far reported 28,192 cases.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths among 22,917 cases, followed by 60 in Kargil which had recorded a total of 5,275 cases.

The officials said the two fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 64. Kargil, on the other hand, has two active COVID-19 cases.

The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,898, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

