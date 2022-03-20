Left Menu

Covid: 2 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported two fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,202, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 13:10 IST
Ladakh reported two fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,202, officials said on Sunday. Nine patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,934, they said. The number of active cases stands at 40 - 38 in Leh district and two in Kargil district, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounted for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

The two new cases were recorded in Leh, they added.

