Nashik sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,012 on Friday with the addition of three cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,101 people have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 12, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

