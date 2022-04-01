Mumbai sees 32 COVID-19 cases, no death; 38 recover

Mumbai on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,58,027, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, a civic official said.

The city has reported less than 100 cases per day since March 2 while the fatality slate is clean since March 28, he pointed out.

Of the 32 cases detected during the day, 31 were asymptomatic and one required hospitalisation, the official added.

So far, 10,38,194 people have been discharged post recovery, including 38 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 272, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 11,685 samples have been examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests to 1,66,34,140.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate was 0.002 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 15,751 days and the case growth rate between March 25 and 31 was 0.005 per cent.

As per civic data, only 15 of the 26,228 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are occupied.

The city has no containment zones or sealed buildings as on Friday.

