Chhattisgarh records 14 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:13 IST
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 14 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The state's caseload rose to 11,52,148, while death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,998 after one person was discharged from hospital and 15 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 116 active cases.

Raipur district recorded seven cases, followed by Jashpur with two and Durg with one case, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts on Friday.

With 8,379 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,14,406.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,148, new cases 14, death toll 14,034, total recovered 11,37,998, active cases 116, today tests 8,379, total tests 1,75,14,406.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

