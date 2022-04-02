Left Menu

Mumbai sees 49 COVID-19 cases, no death; 33 recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:22 IST
Mumbai on Saturday reported 49 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,58,076, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, a civic official said.

The city has reported less than 100 cases per day since March 2 while the fatality slate is clean since March 28, he pointed out.

Of the 49 cases detected during the day, 48 were asymptomatic and one required hospitalization, the official added.

So far, 10,38,227 people have been discharged post recovery, including 33 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 290, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 10,200 samples have been examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests to 1,66,44,340.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate was 0.002 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 15,952 days and the case growth rate between March 26 and April 1 was 0.004 per cent.

As per civic data, only 14 of the 26,151 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are occupied.

The city has no containment zones or sealed buildings as on Saturday.

