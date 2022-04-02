Maha sees 130 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 102 recoveries; active tally now 937

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 130 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 78,74,277 and the toll to 1,47,787, an official said.

The deaths took place in Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai and Sangli, he added.

So far, 77,25,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 102 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 937 active cases, the official said.

He pointed out that Nandurbar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts had zero active cases.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the examination of 32,707 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests to 7,94,53,522.

Total cases 78,74,277; fresh cases: 130; death toll 1,47,787; recoveries 77,25,553; active cases 937; total tests 7,94,53,522.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)