MP sees 11 COVID-19 cases, no death; 19 recoveries leave active tally at 132

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,148 on Saturday after the detection of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.01 per cent for the second consecutive day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,30,282, leaving the state with 132 active cases, the official informed.

With 15,099 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,88,75,641, he added.

A government release said 11,61,45,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,784 on Saturday.

