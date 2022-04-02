Left Menu

Mizoram reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:23 IST
Mizoram reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 2,24,634, while the death toll rose to 686 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The state had reported 162 new cases and one death on Friday.

The northeastern state now has 878 active coronavirus cases, while 2,23,070 patients have recovered from the disease, including 178 on Saturday, the official said.

Mizoram has tested more than 18.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 896 on Thursday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday, and 6.70 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

