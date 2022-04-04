Shanghai to stay in lockdown after completing city-wide COVID-19 testing drive
04-04-2022
Shanghai has now completed its city-wide COVID-19 testing drive and is reviewing the results, health authorities in the city said on Monday.
Lockdown curbs will continue in the city, authorities said.
