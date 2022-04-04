Left Menu

Shanghai to stay in lockdown after completing city-wide COVID-19 testing drive

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:00 IST
Shanghai to stay in lockdown after completing city-wide COVID-19 testing drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shanghai has now completed its city-wide COVID-19 testing drive and is reviewing the results, health authorities in the city said on Monday.

Lockdown curbs will continue in the city, authorities said.

