Left Menu

Low number of COVID-19 cases now as India chose right vaccine, says Serum Institute's Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said the low number of COVID-19 cases at the moment was because the country chose the right vaccine.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Alternate Fuel Conclave, he said the fourth wave, if at all it occurs, will hopefully be mild.Speaking on the booster dose, he said, About the booster dose, we have appealed to the government, because everyone who needs to travel, needs the booster dose.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:16 IST
Low number of COVID-19 cases now as India chose right vaccine, says Serum Institute's Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said the low number of COVID-19 cases at the moment was because the country chose the right vaccine.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave', he said the fourth wave, if at all it occurs, will hopefully be mild.

Speaking on the booster dose, he said, ''About the booster dose, we have appealed to the government, because everyone who needs to travel, needs the booster dose. They (government) are having internal discussions and a policy on booster dose may be announced soon.'' All other countries are doing it and it was now time for India to have a look at it (booster dose), Poonawalla said, adding that the Centre had done a fantastic job by covering most of eligible adult population with two vaccine doses.

''Our vaccines have proven better that those in other countries. Look at US, and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines,'' he said.

Queried on whether the vaccines in their current form work on new coronavirus variants, he said they will work only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.

In India, experts are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over, Poonawalla added.

The Pune-based SII manufactures Covishield vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022