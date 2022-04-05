MP logs 7 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,164 on Tuesday after detection of seven new cases, while no fresh death linked to the viral infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,30,348, leaving the state with 82 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,790 swab samples examined during the day, the cumulative number of tests in MP went up to 2,88,98,437, he added.

A government release said 11,63,44,228 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 63,922 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,164, new cases 07, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,348, active cases 82, total tests 2,88,98,437.

