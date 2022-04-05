Left Menu

Gujarat reports 13 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,23,954; active count now 76

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:37 IST
Gujarat reported 13 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 12,23,954, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, an official said.

The recovery count rose by four to touch 12,12,936, leaving the state with an active caseload of 76, he added.

Ahmedabad led with eight cases, followed by three in Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar and Patan, the official said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat rose to 10.63 crore after 43,403 people got jabs during the day, a government release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case as on date, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,954, new cases 13, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,936, active cases 76, people tested so far - figures not released.

