Left Menu

Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case

Nagaland on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,478, a health department official said.Of the 250 samples tested for the infection, only one was found positive. The state has so far tested 4,70,042 samples for the infection.A total of 15,86,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Tuesday.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:55 IST
Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,478, a health department official said.

Of the 250 samples tested for the infection, only one was found positive. The state now has only eight active COVID-19 cases while 33,227 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.65 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 759 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

Nagaland has reported zero coronavirus cases in the last three days. The state has so far tested 4,70,042 samples for the infection.

A total of 15,86,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022