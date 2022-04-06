Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case

Nagaland on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,478, a health department official said.

Of the 250 samples tested for the infection, only one was found positive. The state now has only eight active COVID-19 cases while 33,227 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.65 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 759 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

Nagaland has reported zero coronavirus cases in the last three days. The state has so far tested 4,70,042 samples for the infection.

A total of 15,86,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Tuesday.

