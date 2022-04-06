Left Menu

Drugmaker GSK cuts ties with Russia government over Ukraine crisis

"We support global sanctions and will comply with them," GSK said in its update on Wednesday. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military." GSK did not immediately respond to a request for details on ties with the Russian government.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:43 IST
Drugmaker GSK cuts ties with Russia government over Ukraine crisis

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline has cut ties with the Russian government after sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to the drugmaker's website, as GSK's consumer arm also stopped imports of supplements and vitamins.

The Ukraine crisis is in its second month and the West has tightened restrictions on Moscow, but healthcare companies have not pulled out of Russia, with medical products excluded from sanctions. "We support global sanctions and will comply with them," GSK said in its update on Wednesday. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."

GSK did not immediately respond to a request for details on ties with the Russian government. The drugmaker last month said it would keep supplying essential medicines and vaccines in Russia, but halt clinical trials, with any profits from the country's operations to be used for humanitarian relief efforts.

GSK, which makes vaccines for children such as those used against polio, is also in talks with the World Health Organization, the European Union and UNICEF for supply of essential childhood vaccines to Poland to support a rapidly growing refugee population there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022