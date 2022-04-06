Telangana reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,397.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 10.

A health department bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,034.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 17,085 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 252, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

