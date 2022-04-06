Left Menu

COVID-19: Eight new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh death; active tally at 70

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:24 IST
COVID-19: Eight new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh death; active tally at 70
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,181, while no new death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.11 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,077 after eight people completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 70 active cases, he said.

“No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts,” the official said.

With 7,420 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,75,46,448, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,181, new cases 8, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,077, active cases 70, total tests 1,75,46,448.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022