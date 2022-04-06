COVID-19: Eight new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh death; active tally at 70

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,181, while no new death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.11 per cent, the official said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,077 after eight people completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 70 active cases, he said.

“No new coronavirus cases were reported in 23 districts,” the official said.

With 7,420 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,75,46,448, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,181, new cases 8, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,077, active cases 70, total tests 1,75,46,448.