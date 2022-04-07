Left Menu

China reports 1,323 new COVID cases on April 6 vs 1,415 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,323 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 6, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,415 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of April 6, mainland China had 160,116 confirmed cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 06:36 IST
Mainland China reported 1,323 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 6, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,415 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,284 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,383 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 21,784 compared with 19,199 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 6, mainland China had 160,116 confirmed cases.

