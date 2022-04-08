Daily Covid tally rises 40% as Delhi logs 176 fresh cases

Left Menu

A total of 10,453 tests conducted a day ago yielded 176 positive cases, the data said.The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.The number of patients under home isolation was 362 on Thursday, the latest data mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:01 IST
Delhi on Thursday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, registering a 40% increase over the previous day's count, according to data shared by the state health department. The test positivity rate also rose to 1.68 per cent, while no death was reported due to the viral infection, the data showed.

On Wednesday, 126 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent, while one person had died due to the infection.

The Covid cases in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the past three days. Delhi had reported 112 new cases and zero death due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

With 176 new cases on Thursday, the national capital's overall Covid count has increased to 18,65,796 while the death toll stands at 26,155. A total of 10,453 tests conducted a day ago yielded 176 positive cases, the data said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 362 on Thursday, the latest data mentioned. There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 39 (0.40 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

