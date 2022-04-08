Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,489

As many as 64,189 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state, including one on Thursday, the official said.Arunachal Pradesh now has four active COVID-19 cases, including two in West Kameng and one each in Anjaw and Tawang districts respectively.The administration has thus far tested 12,69,942 samples for COVID-19, including 120 on Thursday, Jampa said.State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 16,668,894 people have been inoculated till date.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,489 after two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The new cases were detected in West Kameng district, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. As many as 64,189 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state, including one on Thursday, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has four active COVID-19 cases, including two in West Kameng and one each in Anjaw and Tawang districts respectively.

The administration has thus far tested 12,69,942 samples for COVID-19, including 120 on Thursday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 16,668,894 people have been inoculated till date.

