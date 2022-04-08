Mizoram reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

At least 123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,25,336, a health department official said on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 687 as the state had not reported any new fatality since Monday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 17 per cent from 13.69 per cent the previous day, he said, adding that the state had reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Mizoram currently has 836 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,23,813 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 143 people on Thursday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.32 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 721 samples on Thursday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.34 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.71 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

