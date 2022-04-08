Left Menu

Adding extra layer of safety: Mansukh Mandaviya on extension of precaution dose of COVID vaccine to all above 18

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday termed the extension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive of precaution dose to all above 18 years of age as an "extra layer of safety".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:54 IST
Adding extra layer of safety: Mansukh Mandaviya on extension of precaution dose of COVID vaccine to all above 18
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday termed the extension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive of precaution dose to all above 18 years of age as an "extra layer of safety". The Centre on Friday announced that precaution dose will now be available to all ages above 18 years from April 10 at private vaccination centers.

"Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose," Mandaviya tweeted. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres. India started administering precaution dose to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022