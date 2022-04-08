Dr Naresh Trehan welcomes precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for all adults from Sunday

By Shalini Bhardwaj Welcoming the Central government's decision to the rollout of the precautionary "third" dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity, Dr Naresh Trehan said that there was enough clinical data to show that booster dose is helping people in protecting them from infection.

Speaking to ANI virtually today, Dr Trehan said, "I welcome this step by the government. I think there was enough clinical data to show that booster dose is helping people and protecting them from infection and reinfection. Also if people get infected with the virus, the intensity is very mild." "Acknowledging the value being established by this step, the government's decision to start booster doses will protect the population. It is a good step taken and I welcome this step from the medical community. We have seen in patients that booster doses protect people," Dr Trehan said.

"New variants are coming. Booster doses will increase immunity as well," he said. The Union Ministry of Health on Friday announced the rollout of the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. The Health Ministry informed that so far, about 96 per cent of all 15-plus population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15-plus population has received both doses of the vaccine.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age. A total of 45 per cent of the 12 to 14 years age group have received the first dose. They are being administered the Corbevax vaccine, which is manufactured by Biological E.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry said. (ANI)

