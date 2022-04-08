Left Menu

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after a vial, made by its contract manufacturer Rovi, was found contaminated by a foreign body. The doses were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in January. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said.

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after a vial, made by its contract manufacturer Rovi, was found contaminated by a foreign body.

The doses were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in January. It said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole out of "an abundance of caution".

Moderna said it did not believe the contamination posed a risk to other vials in the lot. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said.

