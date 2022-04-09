COVID vaccine: Covishield's price reduced from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose at pvt hospitals

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose."We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," tweeted Adar Poonawalla, CEO SII. The Union Ministry of Health on Friday announced the rollout of the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10.All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres. India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. (ANI)

