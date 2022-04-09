Odisha sets May 28 deadline for filing COVID-19 ex-gratia claims

The Odisha government has fixed May 28 as the deadline for submission of ex-gratia claims for COVID-19 deaths that occurred on or before March 20, a senior official said on Saturday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena stated that the next of kin of patients who died due to the viral infection on or before March 20 can file an application till May 28 to avail an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the disaster management fund.

Those eligible can with either apply online on the government website or visit the collector's office with requisite documents to file an offline claim.

The money will be disbursed within 30 days of filing the application, Jena said.

Also, family members of patients who succumbed to the disease after March 20 will have to raise the claim within 90 days of death, he pointed out.

In case, anyone misses the deadline, the person can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee, set up in each district, he added. Meanwhile, Odisha on Saturday registered 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,87,834. The state had reported 22 new cases on Friday and 28 on Thursday.

The death toll remained static at 9,121 as no new fatality was reported. As many as 12,78,485 patients have recovered from the infectious disease so far.

Odisha currently has 175 active cases Altogether 21,995 samples were examined since Friday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.05%.

