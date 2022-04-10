Bengal logs 17 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,17,682 on Sunday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state now has 457 active cases, with 47 undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 19,96,025 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 41 in the last 24 hours.

The state had logged 28 new COVID-19 cases on April 9.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 2.48 crore samples for COVID-19, including 10,329 during the day, it added.

