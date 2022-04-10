Left Menu

Bengal logs 17 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:11 IST
Bengal logs 17 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,17,682 on Sunday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state now has 457 active cases, with 47 undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 19,96,025 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 41 in the last 24 hours.

The state had logged 28 new COVID-19 cases on April 9.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 2.48 crore samples for COVID-19, including 10,329 during the day, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022