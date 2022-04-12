No COVID death toll in a month in AP, active cases drop to 41

Left Menu

Also, four infected persons got cured in the state in 24 hours.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:28 IST
No COVID-19 death has been reported in Andhra Pradesh for a month now with the last fatality reported on March 12 from Vizianagaram district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 41 on Tuesday, according to health department data.

Only two fresh cases of the virus were reported from Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The remaining 25 districts did not report any fresh case, the data said.

Also, four infected persons got cured in the state in 24 hours. The total cases now touched 23,19,616, recoveries 23,04,845 and deaths 14,730, the data added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

