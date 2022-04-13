Maha reports 124 fresh cases, one fatality; active tally at 724

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 124 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,75,448 and toll to 1,47,821.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 113 cases and four fatalities.

The department said in a statement that 113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,903. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

There are 724 active cases in the state, it said. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur districts do not have any active case, it added.

Mumbai reported 73 fresh cases. One death in the state was reported from Sindhudurg district. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

It said 29,049 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 7,97,60,948.

