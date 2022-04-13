Left Menu

Maha reports 124 fresh cases, one fatality; active tally at 724

The states case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.It said 29,049 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 7,97,60,948.Maharashtras coronavirus figures are as follows Fresh cases 124 total cases 78,75,448 death toll 1,47,821 active cases 724 tests conducted so far 7,97,60,948.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:37 IST
Maha reports 124 fresh cases, one fatality; active tally at 724
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 124 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,75,448 and toll to 1,47,821.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 113 cases and four fatalities.

The department said in a statement that 113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,903. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

There are 724 active cases in the state, it said. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur districts do not have any active case, it added.

Mumbai reported 73 fresh cases. One death in the state was reported from Sindhudurg district. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

It said 29,049 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 7,97,60,948.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 124; total cases: 78,75,448; death toll: 1,47,821; active cases: 724; tests conducted so far: 7,97,60,948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022