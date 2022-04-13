Gujarat sees 10 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 156

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 12,24,116, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 12,13,018 after six patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,942, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 156 active cases, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, Ahmedabad reported six infections, followed by Vadodara with three and Gandhinagar one.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains free of coronavirus, with no active cases, it was stated.

As per official data, at least 45,116 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, raising the total number of doses administered so far to 10.66 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,116, new cases 10, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,018, active cases 156, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)