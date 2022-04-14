Left Menu

Britain approves Moderna's COVID shot for children aged six and older

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:33 IST
Britain approves Moderna's COVID shot for children aged six and older

Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mhra-approves-the-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-spikevax-for-use-in-6-to-11-year-olds the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. Spikevax was already approved in Britain for those over 12 years, and the extension to include younger children comes hours after the regulator approved French firm Valneva's easy-to-store COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years of age.

MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement it would be up to Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to advise on whether Moderna's vaccine will be offered to the younger group as part of the country's immunisation programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022