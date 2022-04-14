Left Menu

Andhra registers 5 fresh Covid-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:12 IST
Andhra registers 5 fresh Covid-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Apr 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported five fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said there was no Covid-19 death.

The total positive cases of coronavirus are now 23,19,622, recoveries 23,04,861 and deaths 14,730 till date.

The number of active cases is now 31.

NTR district registered four fresh cases and Eluru one in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022