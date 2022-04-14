Covid: 6 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported six fresh Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,53,915, officials said.

All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division, with Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts recording two cases each, they said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any new case.

There are 75 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,090, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.

