Mizoram reports 78 new COVID cases, tally at 2,25,901

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.47 per cent from eight per cent the previous day, he said.The state now has 582 active cases, the official said. Mizoram has so far tested more than 19.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 745 on Wednesday.According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till April 13, with 6.74 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 13 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,25,901, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 689 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered since Tuesday, he said.

At least 101 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,24,630. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 99.44 per cent. The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.47 per cent from eight per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 582 active cases, the official said. Mizoram has so far tested more than 19.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 745 on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till April 13, with 6.74 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

