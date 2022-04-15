Ambulance carrying newborn capsizes; baby survives, father among injured

A newborn had a providential escape while one person died and three others were injured in the district on Friday when the ambulance carrying the infant capsized after its driver lost control over the vehicle, police said. The baby survived the mishap while his father was injured, they said. According to the police, Divya (23), wife of Vivekanandhan of Anthiyur in the district, was delivered of a child in a private hospital three days ago. This morning, the baby developed some breathing problems and the doctors there asked the couple to take the child to Erode for further treatment.

So, Vivekanandhan took the infant with him by the ambulance. To assist him, his mother Mallika, her sister Ayyammal (55), and the hospital nurse accompanied them. When the ambulance neared Paruvachi village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it capsized. Ayyammal died on the spot. Vivekanandhan, nurse, and the driver got injured. Mallika and the baby escaped without injury. Later, the baby was taken to a private hospital here, said the police. A case has been registered and investigation begun, added the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)