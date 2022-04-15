Left Menu

Health Melas to be organised in Punjab from April 18: Vijay Singla

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:42 IST
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on Friday said 'Health Melas' will be organised in the state from April 18 and said many diseases can be prevented by early diagnosis and timely referral and management.

Singla said lack of awareness has been found to be one of the major underlying causes of many diseases.

Giving details, he further Health Melas would be held at the block level where information on various diseases and their preventive measures will be provided, along with other healthcare services.

These melas or fairs will prove important for creating awareness about different schemes and programmes of the government, he said, according to an official statement.

Besides Health and Family Welfare, departments of Food and Supplies, Youth Affairs and Sports, AYUSH, School Education, Women and Child Development, Information and Public Relations, Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Development will participate in these melas, Singla said.

The minister stressed on the need to increase health awareness among the people for prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Raj Kamal Chaudhari said detailed instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners of the state regarding successful organisation of these Health Melas.

The melas aim to attract a huge number of people desiring to avail quality healthcare services with free essential pathological tests and medicines, he said.

These melas will also help in informing people about various health programmes being executed by the government besides various facilities such as laboratory services, consultation, medicine and treatment, referral etc will be available at one location, Chaudhari said.

