Gujarat sees 11 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 154 after 19 recoveries
- Country:
- India
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 11 in the last 24 hours to touch 12,24,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, an official said on Friday.
The recovery count rose by 19 during the period to touch 12,13,042, leaving the state with an active caseload of 154, he added.
The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free as no case was reported in the last 24 hours, a local official said.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,129 new cases 11, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,13,042 active cases 154 and people tested so far - figures not released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Territory
- 12
- 24
- 129
- Gujarat
- Daman & Diu
- Dadra Nagar Haveli
ALSO READ
China reports 1,803 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reports 1,225 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 14,307
Citi joins list of foreign banks scaling down India ops with Rs 12,325 cr arm sale to Axis Bank
Pakistan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Bain Capital to acquire 24.98 pc stake in IIFL Wealth for Rs 3,679 cr