China reports 24,791 new COVID cases on April 15 vs 24,268 day earlier

That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier - 3,486 symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China's current outbreak. The locked-down city of 25 million reported 19,923 asymptomatic cases on Friday, up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier, and a record 3,590 symptomatic cases.

