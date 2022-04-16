Left Menu

14 kids among 70 new COVID patients in Noida, active infections cross 200-mark: Officials

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seventy people, including 14 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the number of active infections to over 200, the district health department said on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, has reached 218 now, the department said.

According to official figures, 70 more people have tested positive for the infection since Friday 6 am while eight have been cured during the period.

"Of the 70 new cases, 14 are children below 18 years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

The department has urged residents to inform officials about any suspected case or symptoms of the virus to any person on the dedicated helpline no- 1800492211 or through email cmogbnr@gmail.com'' \ ncmogbnr@gmail.com for proper and timely treatment.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,902 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19 while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

