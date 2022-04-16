Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:33 IST
Nagaland on Saturday did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the third consecutive day, a health department official.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 35,487, the official said.

The state had reported three fresh infections on Wednesday.

Nagaland now has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 33,236 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,484 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 759 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.65 per cent.

Nagaland has so far tested 4,70,925 samples for the infection.

A total of 16,03,926 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday.

