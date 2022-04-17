Left Menu

China reports 26,155 new COVID cases on April 16 vs 24,791 day earlier

That compares with 24,791 new cases a day earlier - 3,896 symptomatic and 20,895 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China's current outbreak. The locked-down city of 25 million reported 21,582 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, up from 19,923 cases a day earlier, and 3,238 symptomatic cases.

