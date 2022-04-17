MP sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 41

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,245 on Sunday with the detection of two cases at a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by nine to touch 10,30,470, leaving the state with 41 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,331 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,90,517, he added.

A government release said 11,69,42,462 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,931 on Sunday.

