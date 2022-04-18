Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees 1 COVID-19 case, no death; active tally dips below 10

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:30 IST
Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the state's tally to 11,52,218, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.02 per cent, he added.

The recovery count touched 11,38,175 as four people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with nine active cases, he said.

''Mahasamund district recorded the lone case for the day. As on Monday, 20 districts have no active case,'' he added.

With 4,133 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,92,573, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,218, new cases (one), death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,175, active cases (nine), today tests 4,133, total tests 1,75,92,573.

