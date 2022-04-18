Noida cops hit ground asking people to wear face masks amid COVID-19 spike

With the UP government making wearing of masks mandatory in public places in NCR districts due to rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday started an awareness campaign to ensure everyone had their faces covered. Police Commissioner Alok Singh directed officials and asked them to use public address systems for asking people to wear face masks, according to an official statement. ''Due to the increasing coronavirus infection, all the officers, ACPs and police station in-charges of the Commissariat are making announcements through the PA system regarding the guidelines and protocols related to COVID-19 in their areas,'' the statement read.

''The public was also made aware of action that could be taken over non-compliance of the COVID-19 protocol and for not wearing face masks,'' the police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19, with 19 of them being children, according to officials.

The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 332, the officials added.

