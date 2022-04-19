China reports 21,600 new COVID cases on April 18 vs 23,460 a day earlier

Left Menu

Mainland China reported 21,600 new coronavirus cases on April 18, of which 3,316 were symptomatic and 18,284 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. As of April 18, mainland China had confirmed 188,351 cases.

Mainland China reported 21,600 new coronavirus cases on April 18, of which 3,316 were symptomatic and 18,284 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 23,460 new cases a day earlier - 2,742 symptomatic and 22,626 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 7 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,648. As of April 18, mainland China had confirmed 188,351 cases.

