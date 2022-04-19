Covid situation stable in Odisha, mask mandate yet to be lifted

The mandatory wearing of masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 has not yet been lifted from Odisha and people should use them in crowded places, a senior health official said on Tuesday. Though the coronavirus situation in the state is stable with the daily infections hovering between 10 and 20, it is important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here. "The condition will be under control if everyone continues following COVID-19 guidelines," Mohapatra said. Odisha recorded 16 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 111 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 12 more patients have recuperated, a bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and the infections were detected out of 17,834 sample tests. Three children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

The toll remained at 9,123 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,951 cases, out of which 12,78,664 people have recovered so far.

