Left Menu

Covid situation stable in Odisha, mask mandate yet to be lifted

Though the coronavirus situation in the state is stable with the daily infections hovering between 10 and 20, it is important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:42 IST
Covid situation stable in Odisha, mask mandate yet to be lifted
Representation Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mandatory wearing of masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 has not yet been lifted from Odisha and people should use them in crowded places, a senior health official said on Tuesday. Though the coronavirus situation in the state is stable with the daily infections hovering between 10 and 20, it is important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here. "The condition will be under control if everyone continues following COVID-19 guidelines," Mohapatra said. Odisha recorded 16 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 111 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 12 more patients have recuperated, a bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and the infections were detected out of 17,834 sample tests. Three children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

The toll remained at 9,123 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,951 cases, out of which 12,78,664 people have recovered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022