Ground-breaking ceremony for WHO centre for traditional medicine held in Jamnagar; start of new age, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) here will usher in a new age of traditional medicine globally.

Modi, along with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and prime minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth performed ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO GCTM.

Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan -- Sheikh Hasina, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Lotay Tshering, respectively -- congratulated India over the project in a recorded message that was played at the event.

''When India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence right now, this ground-breaking ceremony for this centre marks the beginning of a new era of traditional medicine in the world during the next 25 years,'' Modi said on this occasion.

''Looking at the increasing popularity of holistic healthcare, I am confident that traditional medicine and this centre will become very important for each and every family of the world after 25 years, when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence,'' he added.

Dr Ghebreyesus said in his speech that traditional medicine systems can help countries move towards universal health coverage by improving equitable access to safe, quality and effective medical services.

After the event, Modi had a one-to-one meeting with the WHO Director-General in Jamnagar. “Always a delight to meet @DrTedros and exchange notes on further strengthening the health sector. He always cherishes the influence of Indian teachers on his life. And today, he got a lot of praise for his Gujarati skills too!” Modi tweeted after the meeting. Dr Ghebreyesus had tried to speak a few sentences in Gujarti during his speech.

Notably, the meeting came days after India objected to the WHO's methodology for estimating COVID-19 mortality figures in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that in the meeting Modi expressed commitment and support to realise the objectives of the Global centre. “PM @narendramodi met DG @WHO @DrTedros after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. Discussed how the Global Centre would bring people & resources together to advance the acceptance & use of Traditional Medicine systems around the world. PM also assured DG of India's commitment and support to realise the objectives of the Global Centre,'' Bagchi tweeted.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, a special invitee, thanked the Indian government, especially Modi, for associating Mauritius with the event.

''This centre will compile evidence and data for the formulation of policies, standards and regulatory frameworks for safe and cost- effective use of traditional medicines,'' said Jugnauth.

''This important institution would not have seen the light of the day without the contribution of the Indian government and specially the personal contribution of PM Modi ji for the financial support to the Centre's establishment and operations,'' he added.

Sheikh Hasina in her video message said that the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the need ''to revisit our focus in ensuring good health and wellbeing of our people.'' ''I believe that if traditional medicine is practiced in tandem with modern medicine, we can expect better outcomes in ensuring basic healthcare for all,'' she added.

''Our country is also referred to as the land of medicinal plants. Like every medical practitioner, I also believe that traditional medicine complements allopathic treatment in offering wholesome healthcare. Traditional medicine is time-tested and plays a vital role in the healthcare system of the 21st century,'' said Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering in his recorded message.

Prime minister Deuba of Nepal said the role of traditional medicine is vital in ensuring holistic health, including affordable healthcare and prevention of diseases. Nepal and India are biodiversity hubs and home to medicinal plants, he added.

