Denmark in talks with Rwanda about asylum transfer mechanism

Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about establishing a new mechanism for transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

Britain announced last week its plans to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda under a new deal aimed at breaking people-smuggling networks and stemming the flow of migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)