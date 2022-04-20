Left Menu

Denmark in talks with Rwanda about asylum transfer mechanism

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-04-2022
Mattias Tesfaye Image Credit: Wikipedia
Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about establishing a new mechanism for transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

Britain announced last week its plans to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda under a new deal aimed at breaking people-smuggling networks and stemming the flow of migrants.

