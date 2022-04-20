Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh logs six COVID-19 cases; active tally at 45

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday. As many as 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,30,487, while the toll stood at 10,734, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said.

With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said.

At least 7,036 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 2,90,08,792, the official added.

As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,266, new cases 06, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,487, active cases 45, number of tests so far 2,90,08,792.

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

