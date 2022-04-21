Left Menu

Coronavirus: Gujarat logs 19 new infection cases; also reports one death after nearly a month

Gujarats COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 12,24,214, new cases 19, death toll 10,943, recoveries 12,13,173, active cases 98, people tested so far - figures not released.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:49 IST
Coronavirus: Gujarat logs 19 new infection cases; also reports one death after nearly a month
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 19 new coronavirus positive cases and one fatality on Thursday, taking its infection tally to 12,24,214 and death toll to 10,943, the state health department said.

The COVID-19-linked death was reported for the first time in the state in nearly a month. The state had last reported such fatality on March 22. The latest death occurred in Vadodara. As 12 patients were discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 12,13,173, the department said in a release.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stood at 98.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 10 new cases, followed by Vadodara five, Jamnagar two, and Gir Somnath and Rajkot one case each.

As many as 82,661 people were given anti-coronavirus doses during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.70 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and DIu remains free from COVID-19 as there is not a single active case at present. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,214, new cases 19, death toll 10,943, recoveries 12,13,173, active cases 98, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022